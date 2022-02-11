NASTASI, MARY FRANCES

Mary Frances (Barnes) Nastasi, 77, passed away peacefully at her Wildwood Crest home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after a year-long illness. Mary was born in Woodbury, NJ on May 6, 1944 to William Carol and Florence (Manzi) Barnes.Wherever she went and in whatever she did, Mary brought joy, style, and life to the party.Mary found her calling in making others look and feel beautiful - and she did it in a way that many envied, but few ever matched. Her talent and creativity were the driving force behind everything in her life, from her career as a hair stylist spanning six decades, to her many hobbies: as varied and fascinating as she was. Mary graduated from Maison de Paris beauty school in Camden and immediately went into the beauty industry working at several salons before settling in Wildwood at Peter Vincent’s in 1970, and Hot Waves in Philadelphia. In 1994, Mary helped her son Nick open Total Image Salon in Wildwood, where she worked until 2021 at the nearest styling station to the door, greeting everyone who entered with her radiant energy.If you ever had the privilege of sitting in her chair, there is one thing you knew: she really loved making you look and feel your best, inside and out. She just had that gift.Mary loved traveling, shopping, dancing and enjoying the nightlife with her friends. She was an inspiring force behind the creation of Petals Floral Design and Gifts in Wildwood, where her talent for making things sparkle was always on display in the windows and inside the boutique.Mary is survived by her husband Joseph Martino, sons Nicholas Nastasi (Mark), Wildwood, NJ and William Nastasi (Dana), River Edge, NJ, and daughter Kathy Gould (Robert), Rio Grande, NJ; Grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas, Jack, Christopher, and Melina; Sister, Margaret Hughes, Wildwood, as well as many stepchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Lynn (infant), Brother and sister-in-law Edward and Martha Barnes, brother-in-law Charles Hughes, and best sister-friend Jean Majdowski.Over the past year, Mary was lovingly cared for at home by her husband, and best friends: sister-in-law Deborah Martino, Del Haven, NJ, and Linda Shaw, Cape May Court House, NJ. Her family also wishes to thank the many nurses and therapists who assisted with her care.A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19th at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with her Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May House Fire Kills 1
- Rumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle Bay
- N. Wildwood Police Bust Man Retrieving Suitcase With 25+ Pounds of Weed
- Rumbling Felt in CMCo Not Result of Earthquake, According to USGS
- Sal's Pizza Building Catches Fire
- Rio Grande Motel Bust Turns Up 6,000 Bags of Heroin
- Court House Woman, Family Receive Remains of Navy Pilot Shot Down in Vietnam
- Cape Tech Teacher Impresses on ‘Jeopardy!’
- Indictments Filed Feb. 1
- State Report Lists Oceana Rehab Among NJ's 15 Worst Nursing Homes
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Pleasantville - Are mashed potatoes just Irish guacamole?
- Stone Harbor - Don’t even try it shoobies. It’s not even Valentines Day. I see you coming down and checking.
- North Wildwood - In reference to the guy with the Big Black Dog, is this the guy who drives his truck along the beach on the service road and let’s his dog run free?
- Crest - To the Tuckerton spouter about Social Security…..huh?
- Lower Township - To the people of Diamond Beach. It has been flooding there for Decades. You all knew it floods when you bought your over priced homes there. If your that worried about it ,move.