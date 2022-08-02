NARCISO, JOSEPH W., JR.

Joseph W. Narciso Jr., 57 years old, was born in Camden, NJ. Resident of Wildwood, NJ for 45 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Loving son of Carol Narciso (Nee DiCarlo), late Father Joseph W. Narciso Sr. and Brother Mark Narciso (Jen), surviving are his sister Donna Narciso (Cher), and his children, Ashley, Tiffany, Joseph, Jason and Emma. Joe loved cooking and family, especially cooking for family, making delicious meals and bringing everyone together. Also, was a scalloper on the local fishing boats in Cape May. Loved fishing, crabbing, football, adventuring out during nor'easters or big snowstorms. Joe had a huge heart and loved his family dearly. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service on Monday, August 8th at Saint Ann’s Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, NJ. Service is scheduled at 10am with a mass at 11am. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
