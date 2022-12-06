NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MURRAY, ANNA, 95, of Woodbine, November 26, 2022. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodbine (SOAR).

To plant a tree in memory of ANNA MURRAY, 95 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.