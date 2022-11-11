Murphy Jr, James B Nov 11, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Murphy Jr, James B."Murf""Jimmie"age 83, of North Wildwood. November 6, 2022. He was a member of Elks Lodge, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, VFW and the Moose. To plant a tree in memory of James Murphy, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Legion James B"jimmie Murphy Jr Vfw Wildwood Knight Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesIn Avalon, Brian's Waffle House ClosesMolino’s, in Court House, Closing After 53 YearsPolice Investigating Dolls Hanged From Nooses Above Black Candidate’s Campaign SignUnofficial CMCo Election ResultsVideo Shows Juvenile Attacking Senior CitizenProsecutor Releases Images of Election Day Noose SuspectPolice Catch Possible Bombmaker in Action at Wildwood MotelShore Sim Golf Brings Year-Round Golf to Cape May CountyTarget of Racist Display in Rio Grande, Congressional Candidate Alexander RespondsAlready Elected, Crest Mayor is Still Running VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Palermo - It’s beyond ridiculous that it takes more than 8 hours to count votes! Cape May - Baldwin with more votes than Lear & Hendricks combined! Yeager 70% of the vote! Wow, talk about a mandate! Biggest landslide in Cape May in decades. North Cape May - Wow I like to thank the officers for waking me up at approximately 1:00am taking me out of my house while I was sleeping for 2hrs .They arrested me for DUI, only to return to my house and say it wasn... Wildwood - Wait what? There are doctors that will perform an abortion at 9 months? That’s not a doctor!! Middle Township - I voted for you, Tim Alexander, and I am glad I did. If you and your family make the decision that you will run again, I’m behind you all the way. I wholeheartedly agree with you that our leaders... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald