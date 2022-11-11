NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Murphy Jr, James B."Murf""Jimmie"age 83, of North Wildwood. November 6, 2022. He was a member of Elks Lodge, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, VFW and the Moose.

