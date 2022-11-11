MURPHY, JAMES B., JR. Nov 11, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MURPHY, JAMES B., JR. ("Murf" "Jimmie"), 83, of North Wildwood, November 6, 2022. He was a member of Elks Lodge, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, VFW and the Moose. To plant a tree in memory of James Murphy, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Legion James B"jimmie Murphy Jr Vfw Wildwood Knight James B. Murphy Jimmie Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesIn Avalon, Brian's Waffle House ClosesMolino’s, in Court House, Closing After 53 YearsPolice Investigating Dolls Hanged From Nooses Above Black Candidate’s Campaign SignUnofficial CMCo Election ResultsVideo Shows Juvenile Attacking Senior CitizenProsecutor Releases Images of Election Day Noose SuspectShore Sim Golf Brings Year-Round Golf to Cape May CountyPolice Catch Possible Bombmaker in Action at Wildwood MotelTarget of Racist Display in Rio Grande, Congressional Candidate Alexander RespondsAlready Elected, Crest Mayor is Still Running VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Dennis Twp - ROUTE 9 - Is the paving job on route 9 between Sea Isle BLVD and Avalon complete? The road feels much worse now! I suggest doing another top coat. Tax money NOT well spent. Court House - I figured out a way to make a small fortune in Crypto currency! First, you start with a large fortune… Crest - Independent here. I have zero confidence in whatever outcomes in these leftover races. Since they are Democrat areas, that causes me to think the results may favor the Democrats, and while cheating... Lower - Florida has a deadline prior to election day to receive the ballot. Also they count them immediately upon receipt, hence election night results. Can go online and see when your ballot was received... Strathmere - 3 days after the election and some places still counting votes. In 1969 Nixon talked to astronauts on the moon on a landline phone. Amazing! More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald