Jonathan E. Munson, 94, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lower Township. He graduated from Cape May High School in 1946. Jonathan owned and operated his own business, Munson Insurance Agency from 1956 to 2008. He was a broker for J. Byrne Agency for many years. Jon was a charter member of the Erma Fire Department. He was also a charter member of the Lower Township Rotary Club, a past president as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. Jon was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club. Jonathan is survived by his two loving daughters, Peggy A. Verna (James W. Jr.) and Patricia L. Munson. He was adored by his four grandchildren, Michelle Verna Knox (Jim), Nancy Verna Gill (Christopher), James W. Verna, III. and Kylie Listwan Bush (Tim). His eight great grandchildren were blessed to have him be such an inspiration. He referred to them as his “Great 8”. They are Jimmy Knox, Shannon Gill, Katie Knox, Sean Gill, Samantha and Shaylee Verna, and Oliver and Quinn Bush. He is survived by one remaining sister-in-law, Dixie Chambers as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father and mother, William R. and Emma A. (Berkheimer) Munson, his beloved wife of 64 years, Ada M. (Chambers) Munson, and son, Jonathan E. Jr. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Cold Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

