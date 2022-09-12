MULLINS, JEAN AUDREY

Jean Audrey Mullins (Chism) met her Savior on September 9, 2022 leaving a “Granny” shaped hole in the hearts of all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Louis William Mullins, Sr. (“Lou”) and her son Louis William Mullins, Jr. (“Moon”). She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda & Tom Foley and Joanne & Jim Cornell. She has 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.Born in Philadelphia in 1929, Jean was the daughter of James Richard and Beatrice C. Chism. She attended Sharon Hill High School where she met several classmates who would turn into lifelong friends. In 1952 Jean married the love of her life, Lou Mullins. They would settle in Philadelphia where Lou worked as a locksmith while they raised their 3 children. In 1976 they relocated to Villas, NJ, where they would spend the remainder of their life together. In her later years she moved to Cape May Court House, where she resided until 2021 when she moved to North Carolina with her daughter and son-in-law.To know Jean was to love her. She had an infectious laugh and spread joy to each person that she met. This joy came from a place of faith in God and trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior. She loved Jesus and would want you to experience His love as well. She had the unique gift of making her happiness and love tangible. She could talk for hours about favorite recipes, recount the latest book she read or share her homemade pizelles with anyone who stopped by her front door. She was always ready with a witty remark, an unexpected song or a grin that could change your whole day. She was resilient and overcame multiple life hardships, rebounding through adversity, while continuing to smile and express gratitude. One of her caretakers recently said, “she must have been a really great Gran.” Indeed she was. She was a great daughter, mother, aunt, friend, child of God, and the very best “Granny.” Services will be held at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Great Commission Baptist Church at 18 Swainton Goshen Road in Cape May Court House, NJ. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ. Please visit EvoyFH.com to leave a condolence for the Mullins family.
