MULLIN, BARBARA A.

Barbara A. (Zender) Mullin, 84, of Edinboro PA, formerly of Wildwood NJ, was called home to our Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022.Barbara was born in Chicago Illinois, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Grace (Wood) Zender Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward John (E.J) Zender, and former husband, Edwin Martin Mullin.Barbara was a graduate of St Scholastica Academy in Chicago Illinois. In her youth she enjoyed racing boats and spending time with her family on Fox Lake. In 1954 Barbara carried the honor of courtier in the Marine Day Queen pageant tying for third place with her future sister-in-law Lois Claybauth.Following school Barbara began employment with Volkswagen in Chicago, which brought her to New Jersey in 1962 where she would raise her family. She enjoyed operating several businesses on the Wildwood Shore Boardwalk including Star Variety, several games of chance, and running the arcade on Fun Pier. Later in life she did bookkeeping for several boardwalk associates as well as Fams P & S Furniture and Carpet Outlet.Barbara loved life and enjoyed her family, tennis, the outdoors, traveling, gardening, fast cars, fast boats, the beach, good times and good friends. She was described by those who knew her as a classy lady who was always a devoted mother and friend.Barbara will be greatly missed by her family which includes her daughter, Kellee M Ertl (Scott), her son, Edward M. Mullin III, two grandsons, Breyden Ertl (Jillian), and Garrett Ertl, sister-in-law Lois Zender, nephews, Mike Zender (Kim), Jimmy Zender, and niece Sue Weiss (Dan).A cremation ceremony will be held in Wildwood NJ on April 10th, at 12:00 noon please contact Kellee Ertl at 814-403-8934 for further details.
