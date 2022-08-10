MOSSO, AUGUSTINE F.

(June 7, 1931 -July 30, 2022)Gus Mosso, of Cape May, NJ and formerly of Princeton, NJ passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 30, 2022.Born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Mary Mosso, Gus was the youngest of six children, sisters Sadie Frances, Janet, Isabel, and brothers Pat and Frank. He excelled in school and was the first college graduate in his Italian immigrant family. He studied Pharmacy at St. John’s University in New York City and he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952 and he maintained lifelong school friendships. Gus enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict (1953-1956) and received an honorable discharge. He met the love of his life Mary Ann (nee Turano) and they married in 1960 and had four children by 1965!Gus earned his MBA in Marketing and Management from New York University in 1959 after he attended evening classes especially designed for the 8 AM to 5 PM business management employees located in the downtown Wall Street area.From 1960 to 2005 Gus’s very interesting work in a diverse and exceptional pharmaceutical career included positions of increased executive responsibility in sales, advertising, international marketing, and creative services. He was awarded the Squibb President’s Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in 1973. Gus later became Director of Worldwide Marketing and Creative Services and in 1985 his role included managing the Squibb Gallery in Lawrenceville, NJ. Gus was presented with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Gold Medallion in 1989 for this work and for his role in promoting corporate support for arts education.Gus retired early and started his own medical conference planning firm, The Mosso Group Inc., from 1990-2005. As well as being an avid theater fan Gus turned his talents to producing plays for the Princeton Community Players. Gus and Mary Ann travelled the world and visited six continents.After 37 years in Princeton, he and Mary Ann relocated permanently to Cape May, NJ, where Gus served as President and later Vice President of the Village Greene Civic Association. He advocated for reduced speed limits on local roads and other measures to protect walkers and bicycle riders. Gus and Mary Ann served as volunteers for the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and supported local theater and many cultural events in Cape May. Gus was gifted in painting with acrylics and writing, especially poetry with rhyming couplets. His organizational and meeting planning skills for national and international medical educational symposia, and for several family reunions and celebrations, were extraordinary.Gus is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann of 62 years, his grateful children Rev. Lauren Mosso (Mark Duckworth with their children Arthur, Genevieve and Mireille Duckworth), Lisa Woodford (Jonathan), Joseph Mosso (Brenda), and Christopher Mosso, together with nieces and nephews of several generations, and many friends, who remember Gus with love.There will be a funeral Mass in honor of Gus on Friday August 19, 2022, at 10 am St. Paul Church, 216 Nassau Street, Princeton, N.J. Mass will be livestreamed and accessible by visiting this link, https://www.stpaulsofprinceton.org/mass-streaming that will be active at 9:50am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Gus’s honor to benefit Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburgh Ave., Cape May, N.J. 08204, Family Promise of Cape May County, 505 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, N.J. 08204 or Cape May City Fire Department, 712 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. Our family is forever grateful to Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Elliott for his love and support. Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitesboro Man Arrested for Child Porn, Sexual Assault of a Minor
- Mayor: Back Passing is ‘Bankrupting’ N. Wildwood Projects
- How Much Do Town Administrators Make?
- Former Ocean City Teacher Sentenced for Sex with Student
- Family Celebrates 75 Years Visiting Stone Harbor
- Brewer Claims 'Shore Tea' Drink Idea Was Stolen
- Cape May Solicitor Reverses Opinion on Liquor License Transfer Vote
- Indictments Filed Aug. 2
- 1 Airlifted, Multiple Injuries in Dennis Crash
- State Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - We were played for fools by Trump! Republicans need to UNITE around a Presidential candidate who loves this country more than himself - otherwise we will lose again to the Democrats.
- Villas - I am a senior citizen who voted for Trump both times. But now I see the Biden administration doing wonderful things. FINALLY something has been done to help us seniors with drug prices. This will...
- Cape May County - Maybe our biggest problem is we’re the captains of ships without rudders.
- Wildwood Crest - What an embarrassment! We provide free concerts to showcase Centennial Park, bringing in hundreds of locals and visitors alike. The flower beds are not only unsightly .The weeds are out of control...
- Court House - Why can't the special services aquatic facility put the lane lines in the pool for lap swim? A year ago the lifeguards put them in. Now they don't. Why?