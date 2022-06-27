MORRISON, SHIRLEY J., 88 Jun 27, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORRISON, SHIRLEY J., 88, of Rio Grande, June 22, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wildwood. To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY MORRISON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWildwood Officials Charged with Health Benefits FraudRowan Student Drowns at Corson’s InletWildwood Resident Raises Boardwalk ConcernsPennsylvania Men Arrested for Threatening Attack on WawaAvalon Woman Killed in CrashCourt House Resident Wins Miss New JerseyIndictments Filed June 21Pedestrian Killed in Burleigh Hit-and-Run; Driver ChargedLacrosse Coach’s Firing Triggers Discontent at Public MeetingOC Pizzeria Owner Admits Tax Fraud VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom." Um. Avalon - A lot of people call what is happening failures in the new administration. They are not Biden's failures. They are his deliberate successes. Swainton - KNEEJERK: So what are the qualifications and training for the MT schools "armed guards"? More information is needed. Ocean City - Many of us in America have recently retired or soon will retire. After seeing the economic impact of the liberal Democrat policies and measures on our 401K plan these past 1.5 years, we can't... Wildwood - I am a woman (not a birthing person) who fought for my education in engineering in the 60s and 70s and then went to the workplace to fight for that career and pay. I achieved it all, raised... More Spouts Local Sports CMCo Native Wins National Marble Tournament, First From NJ 5 hrs ago 'Team Speed' Wins the 2022 Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament Jun 14, 2022 Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald