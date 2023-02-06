MOREY, JAMES W., 68 Feb 6, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOREY, JAMES W., 68, of Wildwood, January 29, 2023. To plant a tree in memory of JAMES MOREY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles$65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in DennisSingle-vehicle Crash Claims Life of Vineland WomanAvalon Police Seek 2 in Connection with Residential BurglaryLower Police Charge Philadelphia Woman for Hoax Shooter CallUpper School Board Releases Previously Redacted Palmieri Docs After Letter from Herald AttorneyWoodbine Author, 18, Shares How She Published 3 BooksUPDATE: Tier 2 Sex Offender Faces Drug, Weapon, Child Endangerment Charges50-cent Toll Hike Coming to 5 County Bridges March 15Local Mayors, Others Call for Moratorium on Wind Power SurveysUpper Township Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Upper Township - It seems worth reminding republicans that a slow moving, highly visible balloon is easy to monitor, analyze, jam signals, etc. Instead of rushing to criticize Biden and hand out back door compliments... Sea Isle City - Yes Stone Harbor spouter, we should absolutely 100% complain about dogs on the beach, and then turn around and lambast each others personal political positions in the process, while randomly bringing... Wildwood - All of the hoopla over the Chinese spy balloon but I haven't heard anyone questioning why Canada didn't shoot it down when it was in their airspace. Wildwood - The Wildwood Beach Patrol deserves more money, and more employees for the amount of work they have to do. Not only that, they are the busiest and they have arguably the worst equipment, and little to... Villas - The Chinese balloon had nothing to do with either weather or spying. It was a quite obvious test of US decisiveness and resolve. We failed. More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-1-2023 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-1-2023