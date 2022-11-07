MOORE, FRED ROBERT

Frederick Robert Moore – devoted father, husband, and grandfather - passed away at home in Palm Coast, Florida on Friday, October 28, 2022.Fred was born on March 8, 1960, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He married his first wife, Delia Ann, in 1986 and they were blessed with a daughter (Kathleen). They enjoyed living near the beach in Wildwood Crest, NJ, family game nights, and going on family vacations to exciting new places across the country. After Delia Ann passed away in 2000, Fred married Sheilla. They made each other laugh and loved spending time with their blended family and especially their grandchildren. Fred married his third wife, Sherrie, in 2010 and they rode motorcycles together and enjoyed traveling. They eventually moved to Florida in 2014.Fred had a passion for riding motorcycles and was a member of Christian Riders M/C (Paterson, NJ) and Cape Classic M/C (Wildwood, NJ). He worked in construction most of his life, owning Moore’s General Contracting for a short time. He was proud to remodel his home in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Fred was a great friend to everyone who met him and would go out of his way to help anyone in need.Fred was a fighter but ultimately lost his battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his wives, Delia Ann in 2000 and Sheilla in 2006.He is survived by his mother Mary, wife Sherrie, his daughter Kathleen Thomson (Robert), his stepchildren Chris (Lisa), Kendal (Amanda), Gerald (Diana), Ralph, Rebecca. His sister Judy Joyner (Doug), nephews David (Jessica), AJ, niece Heather (Michael). Grandchildren: Hunter Bruno, Sheilla, Lainey, Kendal Jr., Davis, Alex, Anastasia, Mercutio, Odysseus, Lucian, Victoria, and Calista. Great-nieces: Jillian and Madalyn.The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on November 12, 2022, at the Bolero Resort 3320 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 1-3pm. A motorcycle ride will commence at noon beginning at the Cape Classic M/C Clubhouse at 337 W. Spicer Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.

