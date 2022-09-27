NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mary Ellen Mooney was born in North Wildwood and remained a resident of the Wildwood’s her entire life. Mary Ellen was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Mary Ellen went home on September 25th, 2022, at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family.She was born to Ada and George Dotts on March 18th, 1932. Mary Ellen met the love of her life James, whom she married, and they had four daughters. Mary Ellen loved taking care of her family and spending time in the kitchen making her famous meatballs and cheering on her Eagles.Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia, her granddaughter Tammy, son-in-law David, sister Marie, and brother George.She is survived by her husband James, her daughters Kathy, Rosie (Bob), Reenie (Joe), and brother Joe; her grandchildren, Katie (Joe), Kerry (Corey), Ashley (Matt), Joe, Bobby; her great grandchildren, Hunter, Noah, Wyatt, and Piper. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.A celebration of her life will be held at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4th. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am. Service will be at 11:00am followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

