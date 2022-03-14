MOLLER, HANK MICHAEL

Hank Michael Moller, age 42 of North Cape May passed away on March 12, 2022 after a brave battle with kidney disease. Hank was a life long area resident and a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. He was a manager at the Fudge Kitchen on the Washington Street Mall for over 20 years. Hank was an avid golfer, wrestling enthusiast and Philadelphia sports fan where he enjoyed countless games and events with his friends and family. He appreciated life to its fullest and exemplified kindness. Hank was preceded in death by his father Henry J. Moller. He is survived by his mother Debra A. Moller; a brother Greg Moller and a sister-in-law Brittany Moller. He also leaves a nephew Greyson Matthew Moller who was the light of his life. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May where relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be private. Contributions in Hank’s memory can be made to the Jefferson Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center, 833 Chestnut Street, Suite 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

