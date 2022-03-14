MOLLER, HANK MICHAEL

Hank Michael Moller, age 42 of North Cape May passed away on March 12, 2022 after a brave battle with kidney disease. Hank was a life long area resident and a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. He was a manager at the Fudge Kitchen on the Washington Street Mall for over 20 years. Hank was an avid golfer, wrestling enthusiast and Philadelphia sports fan where he enjoyed countless games and events with his friends and family. He appreciated life to its fullest and exemplified kindness. Hank was preceded in death by his father Henry J. Moller. He is survived by his mother Debra A. Moller; a brother Greg Moller and a sister-in-law Brittany Moller. He also leaves a nephew Greyson Matthew Moller who was the light of his life. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May where relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be private. Contributions in Hank’s memory can be made to the Jefferson Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center, 833 Chestnut Street, Suite 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- No Relief for Dennis Township Robber
- Mister Softee Store Coming to Court House
- Grandparents Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges
- Police Officers’ Criminal Cases Continue
- Duo Wanted for Stealing Seafood and Meat
- Pocket Liquor License Changes Hands in Avalon
- Former City Manager Sues Cape May
- Indictments Filed March 8
- Arrest Made in August ATM Theft
- N. Wildwood Prohibits Outdoor Music
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle - The Herald really needs to be more proactive on bots and other foreign agenda driven bot posts. There have been repeated Spouts that over and over regurgitate totally false Keystone Pipeline shutdown...
- Rio Grande - Why does Vaccines.gov list only 3 locations for Cape May County shots and boosters?
- Upper - Gas prices are so high right now. Even Kelley Blue book is asking if your tank is full or empty to give you an accurate price.
- Stone Harbor - AAA has calculated that charging an EV costs about $600 MORE PER YEAR than a what it costs to fill a gasoline car! Nobody on the green energy team is going to tell you that!
- Seaville - I’m seeing a lot of propane burning pits in stores and a lot less of the wood burning ones. Great for campgrounds.