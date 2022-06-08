MOLD, THOMAS EDWARD

Thomas Edward Mold, 77, formerly of Woodbine, NJ, and Murrells Inlet, SC, passed away on May 16, 2022, at Arden Courts of Pikesville. Thomas was born on November 18, 1944, in Savannah, GA, to the late Donald and Marjorie (Clancy) Mold. He grew up in Whitehouse, Ohio, and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1964. Thomas enlisted in the Coast Guard after high school and moved to Cape May, NJ, where he met his wife of 47 years, Theresa (Filachek). He owned and operated the Magic Touch Dry Cleaners in Woodbine, and then worked in the maintenance department at the Woodbine Developmental Center until his retirement in 2001. He served as a council member for the Borough of Woodbine and was very active in liturgical music, as a guitarist and choir member at St. Casimir’s Church, Church of the Resurrection (Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish), and St. Michael’s Church in Murrells Inlet, SC. Thomas was an avid golfer and bowler and he performed magic as a hobby. He regularly volunteered his time to put on magic shows for children’s events. He loved to travel and went on several cruises each year with his wife. When he wasn’t golfing or cruising, he was landscaping his yard, tinkering in the garage, singing karaoke, or decorating the house for his favorite holidays.Thomas is predeceased by his wife, Theresa (2019) and brother, Larry (2016). He is survived by his brother, Donald Mold (Jean) of Bay Village, OH, brother Douglas Mold (Karen) of Swanton, OH, his daughter, Pamela Zavala (Sasha) of Cockeysville, MD, his son Christopher Mold, of Forestville, MD, and his granddaughter, Julia Zavala.A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 17, at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD. Mr. Mold will be buried alongside his wife, Theresa, at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Thomas’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
