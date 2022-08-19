Ronald Hugh Mitchell, 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in Bristol, VA to the late Edward Albert Mitchell, M.D. and Clara Mae Kurtz Mitchell, he moved here over 50 years ago from Riverside, NJ. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He was a boat mechanic at Harvey’s Marina.Ron was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church as well as the Elks Lodge, the Villas Fishing Club, the Loyal Order of Moose, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Free and Accepted Masons. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, and golfing. He also enjoyed dancing, darts, and the theater and the arts.Ron is survived by his siblings Virginia K. Mitchell, William Mitchell, Charles Mitchell, and Paul Mitchell; and his nieces and nephews. He had a special and loving relationship with Nancy and Joe Gendron and their family, and the Weed family: Virginia, Jimmy, Bobby, Mark, and Amanda and her children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife Katherine Gross Mitchell in 2019, his daughter Sheila Mitchell in 2016, and his brother Edward K. Mitchell in 2000.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contribution, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighbors Continue Complaints Against Deauville Inn
- Indictments Filed Aug. 16
- Anne Heche, Actress With CMCo Roots, Dies After Car Crash
- Sea Isle to Crack Down on Juvenile Misbehavior
- Wildwood Police Arrest Man for Peering Into Homes
- N. Wildwood to Explore ‘Legal Options’ to Replenish Beaches
- Indictments Filed Aug. 9
- ‘Free Little Art Gallery’ Brings Smiles in Town Bank
- Plans for Cape May Point Science Center Take Shape
- Avalon Mayor Talks Waste, Boutique Hotel in Public Address
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Upper Township - Irony is the Trump Organization & CFO pleading guilty to a tax fraud scheme the same week that Republicans are complaining about increased funding to the IRS to catch tax cheats.
- Villas - Is that eviction moratorium over yet?
- Wildwood - I attended the Cape Classics M/C 1st. Annual car and motorcycle show at Kindle Ford and was surprised at the amount of attendees and display vehicles. This was a first time event of this sort and...
- Avalon - Town Bank Spouter: Your Spout does nothing to deny the fact Trump claimed that only the guilty invoke the 5th Amendment - and then proceeded to claim the 5th more than 400 times.
- Wildwood Crest - College Students, Banking basics 101. YOU took a loan, Pay it back! Course over. You want someone who is making $35,000 a year to PAY off your loan while you make $100,000 and have no debt?...