Ronald Hugh Mitchell, 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in Bristol, VA to the late Edward Albert Mitchell, M.D. and Clara Mae Kurtz Mitchell, he moved here over 50 years ago from Riverside, NJ. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He was a boat mechanic at Harvey’s Marina.Ron was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church as well as the Elks Lodge, the Villas Fishing Club, the Loyal Order of Moose, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Free and Accepted Masons. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, and golfing. He also enjoyed dancing, darts, and the theater and the arts.Ron is survived by his siblings Virginia K. Mitchell, William Mitchell, Charles Mitchell, and Paul Mitchell; and his nieces and nephews. He had a special and loving relationship with Nancy and Joe Gendron and their family, and the Weed family: Virginia, Jimmy, Bobby, Mark, and Amanda and her children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife Katherine Gross Mitchell in 2019, his daughter Sheila Mitchell in 2016, and his brother Edward K. Mitchell in 2000.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contribution, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

