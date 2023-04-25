MINCHELLI, LOUIS A. "LOU" Apr 25, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MINCHELLI, LOUIS A.Louis A. Minchelli, “Lou”, March 2,1930- April 22, 2023.There are many chapters that make up a man’s life.Born and raised in the Bronx, served in the US Air Forceduring the Korean War. Started a family with Dollyhis loving wife of 69 years, raising his four children.Retiring as a Lieutenant from the FDNY then moving toSea Isle City. Besides his hobbies of photography,fishing, crabbing, stained glass and more, he spendsthe next 25 summers on the beach at 85th street makingfriends at his hot dog cart. A few years after the II Lou theHot Dog Man“ chapter closed, a “ Lou the TurtleMan” chapter began. Many people have received the giftof a turtle made out of seashells that he assembled...over 22,000 such gifts given freely... fully paid with asmile and a thank you.There are many chapters that make up a man’s life,these were just a few of his. Lou is a man that will begreatly missed by many who have been touched by hisgenerosity and zeal for life. None more than his wife Dolly, his daughters; Andrea and her children, MaryVaracalli with her husband Andy and their children aswell as his sons; Michael and Joseph with his wife Karenand their children.Lou the ball player, Lou the veteran, Lou the fireman,Lou the hot dog man, Lou the turtle man and Lou the familyman... not the titles of many books, but the chapters ofone book that is now complete.Friends may call Tuesday evening, April 25th from fiveuntil seven o’clock in the evening at The Godfrey Fu-neral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ.His Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning, April 26th at 11 o’clock from St. Joseph’s RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ.Burial will follow mass in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ.Memorial contributions in his memory may be made toSea Isle City VFW Post 1963, 301 John F. KennedyBlvd., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243.Arrangements are by The Godfrey Funeral Home ofPalermo. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of LOUIS MINCHELLI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesOn the Market: $4M Crest Bayfront Home with Oversized DeckB.L. England Boilers Imploded in SecondsN. Wildwood Exchanging $10M Grant for Another to Extend Seawall Prosecutor Puts 'Pop-Up' Beach Party, Other Unsanctioned Events on NoticeIndictments Filed April 183 ‘Suspicious Deaths’ Recorded in Middle Since April 1Defendant in Fatal Car Rally Case Files Motion to Dismiss IndictmentCourt Date for Health Benefits Case Against Wildwood Officials PostponedMiddle Appoints First Female Police ChiefLawyer for Hit-and-Run Defendant Indicates Plea Deal Reached VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - A transgender runner is under fire for crediting “girl power” for beating nearly 14,000 others in the female category of the London Marathon — just months after racing in New York as a man. Now do... Cape May - Another term with Joe Biden..................No way, no how. Seaville - "It was Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6th", words of a Proud Boys leader on trial. So, why is it that Donald Trump has... Stone Harbor - Now that Biden and Harris are running again I would bet my house that the debates will be over. The debates should mandatory for anyone running for President. No dodging the citizens questions. Then... North Cape May - North Cape May residents. I read in the Herald about the fire lane parkings and driving thru. I went over to the mall to watch . Some use the sidewalks. What most bothered me was the drivers... More Spouts Local Sports 2 LCMR Wrestlers Honored for Outstanding Season, Career Mar 21, 2023 +2 Local Powerboat Racer Recognized for Lifelong Achievements Feb 16, 2023 In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 Photo Galleries +6 Middle Township High School Students Perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Middle Township High School Students Perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-26-2023 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-26-2023