MILLER, SANDRA J.

Sandra J. Miller, 88, of Cape May, passed away at her home on August 8, 2022. Born in Sharon Hill, PA, Sandy grew up in Merion, PA; graduated from Lower Merion, PA; earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her Master’s Degree from Temple University.Her family often stayed at the Carroll Villa Hotel in Cape May dating back to the 1920s. In her adolescent years, she and her family always vacationed in Cape May where she worked during the summers as a waitress. After college, Sandy worked in business for several years in Princeton, NJ; San Francisco, CA and Chicago, IL. She met her late husband, Orville while working in California. Sandy later taught elementary school while living in Feasterville, PA for 20 years (a career she loved!). The last 7 years of her teaching career she spent running the Windward House Bed and Breakfast on Jackson Street in Cape May. Sandy owned and operated the B&B for 40 years, the last 20 years she ran it as a widow but she was joined by her son, Owen. Returning customers of the B&B became dear friends to her.She served on the board of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May; was an officer of the Jackson Street Neighborhood Assoc; a 40-year member of the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May; served on the Shade Tree Commission; served on the board of Cape May Stage and was an officer and on the board of directors of the MidAtlantic Center for the Arts. She ran Victorian Week for 2 years and did the Vintage Fashion Shows for MAC for many years with her friend, Charlotte Todd.Sandy loved doing the fashion shows, collecting vintage clothing, collecting antiques, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay on their boats; visiting her family in Ireland, reading, and decorating the Windward House for her guests. When she was not working, her passion was in traveling the globe. Above all things, she loved her family and enjoyed hosting family reunions at the Windward House.With a compassionate heart, Sandy cared for several feral cats and always had a couple at home as pets.She is predeceased by her parents, Robert Deacon and Agnes (nee Semple) Deacon; husband, Orville Owen Miller; brother, Rev. Robert Deacon and nephews, Michael Deacon and Geoffrey Deacon. Sandy is survived by her son, Owen Justin Miller; sister-in-law, Marta Deacon; nephew, David Deacon and his wife, Michelle; niece, Sarah Hoadley and her husband, Rick and their children, Garrick, Nate and Elizabeth, as well as, many beloved cousins and their children. Sandy’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 17th) at 12 noon in the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May where friends will be received from 11am until 12pm. Private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
