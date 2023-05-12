MILLER, RICHARD DAVID JR.

Richard David Miller, Jr., also known as David or Dave, of Dennisville, NJ, passed on May 10, 2023 at the age of 70. He was born in Philadelphia and resided in Bucks County until moving to Cape May County as a teenager and attending Middle Township High School.
He served in the United States Army for three years until discharge as an SP4. He continued his service in the National Reserves for another four years. After his service he worked as a land surveyor for a majority of his life. After retirement, he continued to work as a County Bridge Operator until more recent years where he enjoyed spending time in his home with his loving wife, son and grandchildren.
In his younger years, Dave enjoyed fishing on the North Wildwood beach, helping out at the JayCee’s in Wildwood and spending time at the North Wildwood Moose Lodge. After retirement, he enjoyed trying out new recipes, taking trips to the county library, and enjoying movies at home.
He is survived by his longtime loving wife of 49 years Carol Miller (nee Cooper) of Dennisville, NJ, son Richard David Miller, III of Dennisville, NJ, daughter Cheryl (Jason) Reed of Ewing, NJ, brothers Mark (Debra) Miller of Florida, Craig (Bonnie) Miller of North Carolina, Kurt (Joan) Miller of Florida, sisters Christine (Howard) Bond and Kathy (Tim) Babock of North Carolina. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Andrea Miller, Brittney Miller, Richard Miller, Kayla Miller, Victoria Miller, Rachel Miller, and Dashton Reed, and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Miller, Sr. and his mother Shirly Miller.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #955, PO Box 481, Wildwood, New Jersey, 08260-0481. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
