MILLER, RICHARD DAVID JR.

Richard David Miller, Jr., also known as David or Dave, of Dennisville, NJ, passed on May 10, 2023 at the age of 70. He was born in Philadelphia and resided in Bucks County until moving to Cape May County as a teenager and attending Middle Township High School.

To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD MILLER, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

