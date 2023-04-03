MILLER, PATRICIA A.

Patricia “Pat” A. Miller age 84 of Woodbine passed away on Thursday March 30, 2023 at her home after a long illness. Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Cape May for many years.
She graduated from Wildwood Catholic and Cape May Co. Vo-Tech and worked as an LPN at Cape Regional Medical Center for 23 years. She later worked at Marshalls in Cape May Court House for 10 years.
Pat had been a member of St. Raymond’s Church in Villas and greatly enjoyed attending church. She enjoyed traveling and animals but especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Pat is survived by her sister Carol (David) Smith; nieces Cheryl Gibson and Patricia Grau; a nephew Leo Smith; great-nephews Robert (Melissa) Reitz and Stephan Lane; and great-nieces Jenna Gibson, Brittany (Gabby) Reitz and Julia Gibson. Pat was preceded in death by her niece and goddaughter Catherine Reitz and nephews William B. Gibson and William Smith.
A visitation will be held Monday April 10, 2023 from 10-11 AM at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May and followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cape May Co. Animal Shelter; DN 501B, 4 Moore Rd. Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolence will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
