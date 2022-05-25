MILLER, ANNE MOORE

Anne Moore Miller (August 27, 1943 - May 23, 2022) had an infectious smile and laugh that could be heard from across the room. The life of many a party and family gathering, Anne was always up for a game of cards or telling funny stories about her escapades of people watching while she was out and about or while in Brookdale Assisted Living where she has resided for the past two years. While her loving family is saddened by her passing, we all take comfort knowing that she is reunited with her husband of 45 years Milo George Miller III, and her parents Dr. John Royal Moore and Isabel Moore.Anne was the youngest of the 4 sisters known as “The Moore Girls”, who were a force to be reckoned with. She grew up on 92nd Street in Stone Harbor and graduated from Stone Harbor Elementary, Middle Township High School (1959) and Harcum Jr. College. She earned her real estate credentials and owned/operated Anne Realty in Brigantine for many years. She retired early to spend time traveling with her husband Milo and their dogs, which they treated as their children. From Tahiti to Hawaii to campsites all up and down the East Coast, Anne enjoyed every minute of her experiences and the many people that she met along the way.Anne is predeceased by her sister Kathryn “Susie” Schmiege but is celebrated by her children Kathy Lynn (Rich) Molinaro, Roy (Sandy) Starr, Ruth (Clay) Morrison, Gus (Mary Beth) Schmiege, and their families. She is also predeceased by her sister Isabel “Issy” Sickerott, but loved and remembered by her children Caren (Patrick) Quinn, John Stone, Gregg (Beth) Stone, Eric (Kim) Stone, and their families.Anne is survived by her sister Edith Moore Ludlam, her husband John, their daughter Leslie Anne Rosenthal (Brad), and grand-nieces Anna Elizabeth Gimeno and Kathryn Isabel Gimeno.Anne’s family is thankful for her time at Brookdale and for the many friends she made while in the community’s care. As such, those wishing to make donations should send a check payable to “Brookdale Holiday Fund” to Brookdale of Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, CMCH, NJ 08210. Alternately, for those who are more “fur-oriented”, donations can be made to Puppies and More Rescue, a South Jersey adoption and foster network (visit www.puppiesandmorerescue.org to donate).Family will celebrate Anne’s life in a private gathering to be held in the Fall. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

