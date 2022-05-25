MILLER, ANNE MOORE

Anne Moore Miller (August 27, 1943 - May 23, 2022) had an infectious smile and laugh that could be heard from across the room. The life of many a party and family gathering, Anne was always up for a game of cards or telling funny stories about her escapades of people watching while she was out and about or while in Brookdale Assisted Living where she has resided for the past two years. While her loving family is saddened by her passing, we all take comfort knowing that she is reunited with her husband of 45 years Milo George Miller III, and her parents Dr. John Royal Moore and Isabel Moore.Anne was the youngest of the 4 sisters known as “The Moore Girls”, who were a force to be reckoned with. She grew up on 92nd Street in Stone Harbor and graduated from Stone Harbor Elementary, Middle Township High School (1959) and Harcum Jr. College. She earned her real estate credentials and owned/operated Anne Realty in Brigantine for many years. She retired early to spend time traveling with her husband Milo and their dogs, which they treated as their children. From Tahiti to Hawaii to campsites all up and down the East Coast, Anne enjoyed every minute of her experiences and the many people that she met along the way.Anne is predeceased by her sister Kathryn “Susie” Schmiege but is celebrated by her children Kathy Lynn (Rich) Molinaro, Roy (Sandy) Starr, Ruth (Clay) Morrison, Gus (Mary Beth) Schmiege, and their families. She is also predeceased by her sister Isabel “Issy” Sickerott, but loved and remembered by her children Caren (Patrick) Quinn, John Stone, Gregg (Beth) Stone, Eric (Kim) Stone, and their families.Anne is survived by her sister Edith Moore Ludlam, her husband John, their daughter Leslie Anne Rosenthal (Brad), and grand-nieces Anna Elizabeth Gimeno and Kathryn Isabel Gimeno.Anne’s family is thankful for her time at Brookdale and for the many friends she made while in the community’s care. As such, those wishing to make donations should send a check payable to “Brookdale Holiday Fund” to Brookdale of Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, CMCH, NJ 08210. Alternately, for those who are more “fur-oriented”, donations can be made to Puppies and More Rescue, a South Jersey adoption and foster network (visit www.puppiesandmorerescue.org to donate).Family will celebrate Anne’s life in a private gathering to be held in the Fall. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cape May Crash
- Wildwood Catholic Names New Athletic Director
- Traffic Fatalities Rising, Report Says
- New Bus Service to Run from Philadelphia to Cape May County
- UPDATE: Police Say Missing Middle Township Girl Found
- Featured Property: 410 Virginia Ave., North Wildwood, NJ
- Police: Cape May Man Assaulted
- Officials: Weekend Blaze in Dennis Kills 2 Dogs
- Wildwood Police Arrest Man for Assault, Weapons
- 96th Street Bridge Unable to Open; Lane Restrictions Set for Monday
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Dear Shu, God of wind, I'd like to apologize for us getting rid of you. What you need to remember is that 10,000 years from now the Gods of today will be gone too. So please knock it off with...
- Wildwood - When are the Police, town or whoever... going to enforce paying the parking meters on Pacific Ave. I know for a fact that in front of one particular motel the tenants (take these spots instead of...
- Cape May Court House - Cape May County Open Spaces program needs to get back to preserving open spaces. It should partner with Green Acres to preserve land. It hasn't preserved any land at all in years. No landowner...
- AVALON - Let's go, Brandon" isn't a cheerleader-type statement aimed to motivate some guy named Brandon as you very well know. The "Let's go Brandon" phrase is dumb and vulgar...
- Upper Township - I recommend reading “How to Reduce Shootings” by Nicholas Kristof, originally published in the NYT in 2017, republished this week. Research shows more guns/lax laws are the problem, not a solution....