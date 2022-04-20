MIDDLETON, CURTIS C.T., Sr Apr 20, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIDDLETON, CURTIS C.T., Sr., 80, of West Cape May, April 13, 2022. He was a retired Cape May Police Officer. To plant a tree in memory of CURTIS MIDDLETON, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Sleeping On Sailboat Washes Up in Avalon2 Arrested in Villas Drug BustRecreational Weed Sales Begin Day After 420Crash Sends 4 to HospitalOwner Cited After Boat Sinks Off Wildwood CoastCape May Introduces Outdoor Dining OrdinanceBoat Grounded in Hereford InletFEMA’s New Flood Insurance Pricing Takes EffectControversy Surrounds ‘Temporary’ Hiring of DeMarzo as Upper AdministratorCounty OKs Park Upgrades; Opposes DEP Rules; Approves $24M Services Building VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - By the way, It is "Wildwood Crest", not "Crest" or "The Crest". Come on Editor, you live in Wildwood Crest, keep it real. Sea Isle City - The difference between Conservatives and liberals: A Conservative vegetarian doesn't want to eat meat. A liberal vegetarian doesn't want YOU to eat meat. Stone Harbor - Not sure but what is consensus of right speed limit on Stone Harbor Blvd. Wildwood - The people of Ukraine will not give up their land, homes or their country. The people of The United States wouldn't either. It appears Russia will have to kill everyone including the children... Villas - Why are Cape May County business owners looking to hire Russian youth for summer employment? Why would we support providing money to Russian citizens to send or bring back to Russia? I thought... More Spouts Local Sports OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-20-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-20-2022