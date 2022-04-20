NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MIDDLETON, CURTIS C.T., Sr., 80, of West Cape May, April 13, 2022. He was a retired Cape May Police Officer.

