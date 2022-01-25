MICHAEL ALEXANDER KELLY 67

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MICHAELALEXANDER KELLY67, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA. He lived in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was the youngest of five brothers to the late Norman and Carolyn (Powel) Kelly. He summered in the family’s Cape May Point home, where as a child he sold sodas on the beach with his brothers, before moving here permanently. He was a Black Seal boiler operator at Cumberland Manor in Bridgeton.Michael is survived by his wife, Shirley (Tozour) Hemingway-Kelly, who have been together for 32 years; his three sons, James David Hemingway Jr., Eric Kyle Kelly, and Tyler Alexander Kelly.Michael enjoyed the simple life. He loved Jesus, his family, his home, his friends, and his dog Chubby. He was a funny, outgoing, hard worker who had a heart of gold and would literally give you the shirt off of his back. Anyone who knew Michael was touched by his kindness, good humor and jovial temperament. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, concerts, gardening, and sports. Michael was a wonderful father, husband, and friend who was well known for his generosity, warm friendly smile and his pure heartedness. He was a genuine people person who would talk to everyone, where after only a few minutes you would have thought they had known each other for years. Michael also took pleasure in vacationing with his family, his photographs, sitting in the sun, listening and dancing to music, helping others, playing cards and chess, reminiscing about his youth and spending quality time with his family.His charismatic and endearing personality will be missed by all.Michael is also survived by five children from a previous marriage, Mike, April, Dawn, Leah, and Rachael; and twelve grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alex W Powel “Bo”.No funeral services are scheduled. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of MICHAEL KELLY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.