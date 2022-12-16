MESSICK, PAULA J.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Paula J. Messick, 52, of Dover Delaware, passed away on December 4th 2022, after a hard and courageous battle with cancer.Paula was born on July 1st, 1970, to Cheryl Stempin in Bristol, PA, and grew up between Florida and New Jersey with her loving grandparents Catherine and Reinhold Meyer. She is the eldest of five children and has four younger brothers, one of whom she is preceded in death by.Paula was an adventurous soul and loved experiencing the world. Thrills like ziplining, skydiving, and riding motorcycles were her idea of a good time. Her favorite activity was to go on road trips, during which she accompanied her husband Paul Messick to different parts of the United States. She loved to "just drive and see where we end up."Paula was a caring and deeply devoted mother and is survived by her daughters Jessica Webster (Brian Webster), Devyn Frank (Gregory Frank), Regan Lloyd (Christian Gruhler) and step-daughter Amanda Messick. She is also survived by her husband Paul Messick, her first husband Daniel Lloyd, and her four grandsons Gabriel Gomez, Ethan Gomez, Rhys Webster, and Caden Frank. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of PAULA MESSICK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.