MEISTER (CAMPBELL), JUNE

June Meister (Campbell), of Court House, 73, died Sept. 15, 2022, at her home where she longed to be after a brief illness.June was a longtime Cape May County resident, having lived in Steelmantown before relocating to Court House in 2020 after marrying Alfred S. Campbell.A fun-loving lady, she was the life of any party she attended. June was often the first on the dance floor.She was an astute bargain hunter. She was formerly a caregiver who deeply cherished those whom she helped. June loved animals and revered their lives.She was predeceased by her parents, Howell and Monty (Ross) Everett; her first husband, Thomas Meister, Sr.; a brother William E. Everett; and a sister Joan Seeman.Surviving is her husband, Alfred; son Thomas (TJ) Meister, Jr. of Steelmantown and daughter-in-law Georgette Meister of Petersburg; daughter Michele (Shelly) Meister and daughter-in-law Michele Wyatt of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister Diana (Dee) Johnson and brother-in-law Bruce Johnson of Williamstown; grandson Thomas W. Meister; Stepson and wife Scott A. and Jennifer Campbell and their children, Kathryn and Jason of Court House; Stepdaughter and husband Lisa and Christopher Clifford and their children Sheilla and Lainey of Punta Gorda, Fla.; five nieces and two nephews.Visitation will be on Sept. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m., with Celebration of Life following at the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory may be made to Four Corners Home for Children, P.O. 1230, Farmington, N.M., 87499. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

