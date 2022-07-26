MEIMBRESSE, ROBERT LEWIS

Robert Lewis MeimbresseOur beloved “Cappy” passed away surrounded by his family in the Cape May home that he designed and built on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a craftsman of many talents. Working with wood was his favorite, building fine furniture and restoring mahogany boats. He loved the ocean, taking many charters out fishing on the boat he built, the Down Deep. As an experienced Dive Master, Bob loved researching and finding wrecks off the coast of NJ. He also enjoyed sailing, racing pond boats, playing the banjo (Ferko String Band), and restoring antique cars (1929 Model T, 1932 Ford Roadster, 1934 Model B Pickup). He loved cooking fresh fish and made perfect over-easy eggs on holiday mornings. Bob was born in Philadelphia to Robert and Dorothy Miller Meimbresse. When he turned five, his family relocated to Oaklyn, NJ. Bob had fond memories of life on Newton Creek; he attended Collingswood High School and was involved with basketball, track, industrial ed., and classmates from the greatest class ever…1965. Bob’s education continued at Winona State University, in Minnesota, where he earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. While there, he met the “love of his life” Barbara Reis Meimbresse, dancing in “the Smog” to the music of The Beach Boys. Bob served as Captain of the track team his senior year. His favorite event was the 400 relay. His roommates and friends still gather together and reminisce about the crazy fun times. Bob was an educator and coach for 12 years in Wisconsin and then switched careers into sales as a representative for Andersen Window Corporation which had him covering all of South Jersey. Bob is survived by his wife Barbara, and daughters Nikkole (Brian) and Kaitlin (Bobby). He was a proud Cappy to Maxwell, Theodore, Olivia Joy and Benjamin. Surviving family include his younger brother Bill, (Rose), and their children Melissa and Todd. He also is survived by Barb’s family; Mark and Winky Reis, Ron and Marilyn Reis, John and Kay Reis, Leisa Thompson and many nieces and nephews. And let’s not forget his best buddy and co-pilot Odie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy, his Auntie ‘Em, Uncle Ed and Aunt Mae, father and mother-in-law Oliver and Joy Reis. The family will be celebrating Captain Bob, per his wishes, with a memorial at sea. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving in memory of Robert Meimbresse to Mayo Clinic for Glioblastoma research or to TheSportFishingFund.org (dedicated to artificial reef building). (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) condolences shared at:spilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- Court House Woman Dead After Parkway Crash
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Stone Harbor Votes to Allow Event Despite Ordinance Ban
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Townbank Spouter: I’m with you. I own a dog as well, and I would never let my dog onto others property. Not only do children play there, visitors step there when they park their cars and track...
- Cape May - RE: The Erma comment on the videos of certain leaders that stated, "You can't get COVID if you are vaccinated". I am a 71 yr. old man that runs, and bikes daily, still rides a...
- CMCH - God bless the Middle Township Police Department! We can’t imagine what you go through in your daily work! We pray God’s strength and wisdom upon you all! In Jesus Holy Name we pray! Thank you for...
- Cape May - The Promenade in Cape May needs to be better maintained. I don’t remember seeing so much trash and cigarette butts under the benches.
- Wildwood - I would like to see the nwbp cirelli boat that docks on 22 nd st most days, row in the Hoffman Race in honor of the best Chief in SJ Lifeguard History.