MEHAN, DOLORES

Dolores Mehan (Mehan-Giordano) passed away on August 30, 2022 a week after her 90th birthday. She was born in Gardner, Massachusetts on August 21, 1932. Dolores was the daughter of the late Oscar and Dolorise Nowlan. She was married to Paul E. Mehan, Sr., who died in 1981 and Dr. Leonard Giordano who died in 2021. Dolores had three children from her first marriage. Her eldest daughter Michelle Patterson and husband William pre-deceased her in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Walsh (Rodman), and Paul E. Mehan, Jr. She is also survived by stepdaughter Lauren Gormley (Jerry), grandchildren Jordan (Katie), Eric (Maura), Michael (Alexa) and Stephen Strauss, Peter and Sean Clancy, Alexa Mehan, step grandchildren Gabby, Dylan and Quintin Gormley, and great grandson Elliot Strauss. We cannot forget her dog Georgia, who brought her much joy and comfort.Dolores graduated from St. Ann’s Academy in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the oldest French Catholic boarding school in the country. She later graduated from the Bessie V. Hicks School of Dramatic Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.She was a realtor for 35 years in Stone Harbor as well as a real estate developer partnering with family members to form Shelter Haven Realty, The Armida Corporation, The Tuttle Group, and several others. She retired from Long and Foster in Stone Harbor.During the 1960’s she was a partner in the Riddle Paddock in Lima, Pennsylvania, where she proudly gave Jim Croce his first paying gig, memorialized in a chapter of his biography I Got a Name.Dolores was a member of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, and the Stone Harbor Garden Club. She served on the Board of Trustees of the Ocean City Pops and sat on The Board of “Access to Art” as President. She was always interested in the performing arts and music. She was a crusader for Women’s rights as were her mother and great grandmother before her.Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 8th at 9:00AM for visitation followed by a Mass at 10:00AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor. Interment will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00PM at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 South Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter.110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parkway Accident Kills Marmora Man
- Avalon Residents: ‘Status Quo Cannot Continue’
- Man Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage Incident
- Alcohol Delivery Now Allowed in New Jersey
- Route 9 Crash Kills Millville Man
- N. Wildwood Police Charge Local Man in Jewelry Burglary
- Crest to Install First Public EV Chargers on the Island
- Self-storage Facility Coming to Rio Grande
- Details Emerge on Upper ‘Charging Station’
- Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on 20th House
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - Thank you Lord for a beautiful summer.
- Wildwood - What is the name of the beach picture book on the Sunrise and Ferris Wheel from the nice Man Ed that lives in the Lincoln Ave Building?
- Villas - Sure wish we could see the ferry murals and the Beach Theatre signs .They represent our history.
- Wildwood - Blacks and Hispanics have an opportunity to change things in the November elections. If you are satisfied with the murder and mayhem in your neighborhoods, stay home but if you are fed up with the...
- West Wildwood - I saw a student in Chester stabbed another student with a can opener. This is a perfect example of why can openers, especially the electric, automatic type need to be banned. Schools need to be...