McNEILL, EDMAE M.

Edmae M. McNeill (nee Guillot), 95, of Cold Spring (Lower Twp.), passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. Born in Echo, LA, Edmae has been a resident of the Cape May area since 1957, moving here from Alexandria, LA. Among many things in her life, Edmae enjoyed having the neighborhood kids at her home; her daily Natural Ice drink, sewing, cooking, camping, visiting the Cape May Canal to suntan, and being a Mom and Grandmom to her family. She will be long remembered and forever loved for being generous, sweet and always offering hospitality to family and friends alike.She is predeceased by her husband, Walter McNeill; children, Joura Palmer, Charlene Shaw and Dion McNeill, as well as her eight siblings. Edmae is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her children, Donnie (and Feng-yu-min) McNeill, Elizabeth (and James) Owen and Dana (and Richard) Tyndall; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (Jan. 21st) from 10:30am until 11:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where Edmae’s celebration of life ceremony will begin at 11:30am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.act.alz.org(Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
