John Joseph “Jack” McIntyre, 96 of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away April 3, 2023. He was born on June 26, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, the second of three children of Clarence and Mary McIntyre (Devine). John graduated from North Catholic High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II. He served as a radar man on the USS John R. Pierce and spent time in Pearl Harbor, Japan, and China during his service. When he returned to the U.S., he attended Saint Joseph’s University on the GI Bill, graduating in 1950. Throughout John’s childhood and young adulthood, he was an active member of the Lighthouse Boys Club, where he developed a love of soccer that would endure throughout the rest of his life. John retired in 1991 after more than 35 years with Lederle Laboratories, and moved to Cape May County, NJ, where he lived for many happy years walking, swimming, sailing, reading, watching international “football” matches and spending time with his family.
