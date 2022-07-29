NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

McGRAIL, PATRICIA "Patsy" (nee Smith), 87, of Sea Isle City, July 27, 2022. She has been a resident of Sea Isle City for 26 years.

To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA McGRAIL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.