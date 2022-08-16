NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

McGOVERN, JOSEPH A., JR., 94, of Cape May, August 11, 2022. He served in the US Navy during World War II and was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Cape May.

