McGEHEAN, DOROTHY ELIZABETH

Dorothy Elizabeth (Hennessy) McGehean, age 82 of Town Bank “Paradise”, NJ. “Dot” passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She graduated in 1957 from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls’ High School. Formerly from Delaware County where she raised her family while working for Delaware County Intermediate Unit as a school bus driver for disabled children. She spent many summers in West Wildwood and drove the Tram Car on Wildwood’s boardwalk. Also a member of many clubs such as the Women’s Community Club of Cape May (Regional President), the Soroptimist Club, Red Hat Society, and Property Owner Association of Town Bank. She enjoyed her growing family, all animals and gardening. Dot forever had a way of connecting with people and held a special place in many hearts.Dot is survived by her Children, Edward L. McGehean Jr. (Mary Jean White), Dotsy (Tim) Murphy, Judy Hagner, Karen McGehean, Lawrence (Susan) McGehean, and Susan (Keith) Robinson, Daughter in-law Kathleen Eisele-McGehean, 18 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Siblings Judy (Joe) Yorke, Larry (Donna) Hennessy, Micheal (Bernadette) Hennessy, and Tom (Joan) Hennessy and sister in-law Joan McGehean, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband of 61 years, Edward McGehean, and Son-in-law, Mike Hagner, Sr.A memorial gathering will be held at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May from 12-2pm on January 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dot’s name to the Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or online at https://www.sonj.org/ and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
