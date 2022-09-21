NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

McFARLAND, NATHAN, 79, of Ocean City, September 17, 2022. He was employed at the Cape May County Bridge Commission and was a member of St. James AME Church.

