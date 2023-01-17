McELROY, THOMAS E.

Thomas E. McElroy passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was 71. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late George and Anne (nee Kurtz) McElroy, he was a longtime resident of Levittown prior to moving to North Wildwood 24 years ago. Mr. McElroy was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He loved cruising and traveling with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Beaty) McElroy, his children, Brian Berstler (the late Amanda), Scott Berstler (Julie), Cara McElroy and Matthew McElroy, his grandchildren, Christopher, Bryanna, Allyson, Valerie and Elizabeth and his great-grand-daughter, Maila Rae along with several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:00am until 12 Noon, followed by a time of sharing memories at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. www.wadefh.com
