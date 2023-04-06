It is with great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude the Quinn, Strawley, Lassor, Means, Lloyd and Reynolds family announce the death of their personal hero and mother, Jane McDermott. Jane ended her six year battle with metastatic cancer on Friday, March 31, 2023, in comfort and surrounded by family. She fought valiantly and with great resilience her entire journey.
Jane was born on February 4th, 1960 to John and Aletha Reynolds, and was the sister to John Jr., Anne and Kelly. She was a beloved mother, leaving behind the fruit of her hard work: her six children – JP (Kelli), Maggie (Nick), Rocky (Mia), Christi (Abraham), Sarah (Bob), and Steve (Melissa), and fourteen grandchildren – Selah, Cormac, Keira, Levi, Remi, Rae, Sofia, Gabriel, Robert, Cole, Finley, Aletha, John, and Elizabeth. She believed the strength of her family to be her greatest accomplishment. Although she was adored by her children, Jane was a confidant to many. She lived a dedicated life of service, bringing hope, love, and strength to the destitute, one day at a time. Despite life’s challenges, she kept it simple, and loved relentlessly. Surely her cup overflowed with goodness and mercy all the days of her life.
A memorial mass will be held this summer near her beloved South Jersey beaches.
God grant me the serenity To accept the things I cannot change;
Courage to change the things I can;
And wisdom to know the difference.
Living one day at a time;
Enjoying one moment at a time;
Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;
Taking, as He did, this sinful world
As it is, not as I would have it;
Trusting that He will make all things right If I surrender to His Will;
So that I may be reasonably happy in this life
And supremely happy with Him Forever and ever in the next. Amen.
To plant a tree in memory of JANE McDERMOTT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.