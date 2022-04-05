Brian T. McDade, age 68 of Wildwood, passed away at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022. Formerly of Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Brian has been an area resident since 1989 and was a production worker at Snow Cannery for 25 years before retiring. He was previously the owner/operator of a landscaping service in Wildwood area, and was an avid fisherman who loved cracking jokes and vacationing to the Florida Keys. Brian is predeceased by his parents, James and Constance McDade and brothers Lawrence and Michael. He is survived by his spouse Deborah, daughter Dawn (Rob) Reader, grandchildren Max and Ray Reader, siblings James McDade, Deborah (Robert) Griffis, Susan Hazlett, Colleen Powell, Cathleen (Domenic) Lamberto, Joan Powell and John McDade, and many nieces, nephews and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be held at 11am on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest; family and friends may call immediately prior to service from 10am – 11am. Donations in Brian’s memory can be made to American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
