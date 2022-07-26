McCULLOUGH, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Christopher William McCullough entered this world on June 15th 1984 and left to be with the Father on Thursday July 14th 2022.Chris is survived by his parents; Sue and Lou McCullough, his brother Louis (Ashley and Chris' nephew Sean) his beloved son Christopher William Jr., daughter Harper Daly, CJ's mother Taylor Daly, and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.Christopher had a smile that could light up a room! He was quiet and sweet. Chris had a life full of living, traveling with his parents and brother and enjoyed many times with his extended family. He loved growing up in Town Bank and spending time with his friends playing sports whether in the front yard or organized. Chris was an avid Philly sports fan and enjoyed dressing the part from a young age. He was an old soul and certainly followed his own path, yet he was a great man full of determination, strength with an incredible work ethic. Chris had an admiration of all sports, jerseys, shoes and their history which lead to living out his passion reselling and the start of his “sneaker” business Loudinikicks. (visit him on Instagram).He left a positive impact on so many people. Throughout the years he gained lifelong friends and played a part in many cherished memories. Chris has left this world but many who are still here are and will be better having known him.Chris' single greatest accomplishment though is his son, Christopher Jr. He is and always will be Christopher's greatest legacy.He will be truly missed.We will celebrate Chris’ life on August 9th at The Venezia Hotel at 425 US 41 Bypass N in Venice, FI. from twelve to four PM open to family and friends. There is a Go Fund Me set up to help with final arrangements that can be found https://gofund.me/f7bafa47

