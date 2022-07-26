McCULLOUGH, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Christopher William McCullough entered this world on June 15th 1984 and left to be with the Father on Thursday July 14th 2022.Chris is survived by his parents; Sue and Lou McCullough, his brother Louis (Ashley and Chris' nephew Sean) his beloved son Christopher William Jr., daughter Harper Daly, CJ's mother Taylor Daly, and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.Christopher had a smile that could light up a room! He was quiet and sweet. Chris had a life full of living, traveling with his parents and brother and enjoyed many times with his extended family. He loved growing up in Town Bank and spending time with his friends playing sports whether in the front yard or organized. Chris was an avid Philly sports fan and enjoyed dressing the part from a young age. He was an old soul and certainly followed his own path, yet he was a great man full of determination, strength with an incredible work ethic. Chris had an admiration of all sports, jerseys, shoes and their history which lead to living out his passion reselling and the start of his “sneaker” business Loudinikicks. (visit him on Instagram).He left a positive impact on so many people. Throughout the years he gained lifelong friends and played a part in many cherished memories. Chris has left this world but many who are still here are and will be better having known him.Chris' single greatest accomplishment though is his son, Christopher Jr. He is and always will be Christopher's greatest legacy.He will be truly missed.We will celebrate Chris’ life on August 9th at The Venezia Hotel at 425 US 41 Bypass N in Venice, FI. from twelve to four PM open to family and friends. There is a Go Fund Me set up to help with final arrangements that can be found https://gofund.me/f7bafa47
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Neighbors Object to Modular Structure in Crest Home’s Front Yard
- Court House Woman Dead After Parkway Crash
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- Cape Regional's Maternity Services to End Come September
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Stone Harbor Votes to Allow Event Despite Ordinance Ban
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Townbank Spouter: I’m with you. I own a dog as well, and I would never let my dog onto others property. Not only do children play there, visitors step there when they park their cars and track...
- Cape May - RE: The Erma comment on the videos of certain leaders that stated, "You can't get COVID if you are vaccinated". I am a 71 yr. old man that runs, and bikes daily, still rides a...
- CMCH - God bless the Middle Township Police Department! We can’t imagine what you go through in your daily work! We pray God’s strength and wisdom upon you all! In Jesus Holy Name we pray! Thank you for...
- Cape May - The Promenade in Cape May needs to be better maintained. I don’t remember seeing so much trash and cigarette butts under the benches.
- Wildwood - I would like to see the nwbp cirelli boat that docks on 22 nd st most days, row in the Hoffman Race in honor of the best Chief in SJ Lifeguard History.