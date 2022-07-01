MCCLUNG, ROBERT WILLIAM, 76 Jul 1, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCCLUNG, ROBERTWILLIAM, 76, of Seaville, June 27, 2022. He served in the Vietnam War. To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT MCCLUNG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPublic Assistance Sought to Identify Cape May ShopliftersCourt House Resident Wins Miss New JerseyPHOTOS: Court House Home Engulfed in FlamesWildwood Officials Charged with Health Benefits FraudWildwood Resident Raises Boardwalk ConcernsProsecutor’s Office Arrests Three for Heroin, CocaineHigh-Speed Carjacking Pursuit Throws Owner Off Roof; Vehicle RecoveredPedestrian Killed in Burleigh Hit-and-Run; Driver ChargedIndictments Filed June 28Villas Men Booked for Arson of a Vehicle VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Cape May - RE: The Stone Harbor firefighter asking everyone not to stop in the middle of the road to save turtles. Good advice and thank you for your service keeping us safe. Erma - About Thornton's Step son ; No county counsel has ever had a car. Strathmere - Liberals and Democrats will never know the absolute crippling anxiety experienced by right-wingers and otherwise normal people in social gatherings whenever politics or even mildly debatable topics... Stone Harbor - Here's something you WON'T read or hear on TV. This is first hand info from a Senator verbatim. The Biden administration is workin g on ways to ban, ATV's, Off Road Vehicles, Snow... Middle Township / Rio Grande - Middle Dog Park Goes To The Dogs. We have been using this a few times a month since it opened. It is now gone to the dogs, No maintenance or repair being done, No more water for dogs in this heat,... More Spouts Local Sports Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results 4 hrs ago +2 Both Cape May Kraken Ice Hockey Teams Headed to Finals Jun 28, 2022 CMCo Native Wins National Marble Tournament, First From NJ Jun 27, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald June 29, 2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald June 29, 2022