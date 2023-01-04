McCARTY, WILLIAM GENE, 68 Jan 4, 2023 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCARTY, WILLIAM GENE, 68, of Villas, December 29, 2022. He served in the Army National Guard. To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM McCARTY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDriver, Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Upper Township Hit and RunDriver Dead After Crashing into HousePolice Announce Arrest in Upper Hit and Run CasePedestrian Killed in Hit and RunCrest Couple Finds Pearl in Christmas Clam Mysterious UT Cow Captured, Shipped Out of CountyA Two-Year Saga Continues with Cape May COAH FundsAfter Two-Year Hiatus, Operation Fireside ResumesAvalon Mayor, Council President Weigh in on Business District, Boutique MotelsNails in Tires: A Sign of Progress? VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. West Wildwood - I see the spouts about the bamboo here in the borough and can only wonder why nothing is being done about it. Could it be because the person planting and using it is part of an exclusive ladies... Wildwood Crest - Hello. I looked at the special projects page and all I saw was new beach access from south of Rambler Rd, getting done by phase 4. When are they gonna start at the north end of the Crest?. Morning... Cape May County - To Representative Van Drew: Please find a compromise candidate for Speaker that isn’t a radical like Jim Jordan/Andy Biggs. Avalon - A Lower Township Spouter is foolish to base his/her opinion of the effectiveness of the Covid19 vaccine on a sample of one - his/her own experience. A study by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale... Wildwood - Instead of hiring nearly 100,000 IRS agents to pester taxpayers why not hire 70,000 border agents and 15,000 more air marshals? Country would be better served. More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald