MAXWELL, JOAN M.

Joan M. Maxwell, 79, of North Wildwood passed away on 2/22/22 surrounded by loved ones.A kind and gentle soul with an enormous amount of compassion, Joan enjoyed spending her free time with her family and friends at the beach, riding her bike and going to yard sales.Joan was born 3/13/42 to William and Eleanor Daly in Philadelphia. She attended Most Blessed Sacrament School and West Catholic Girls High School (1960).Her marriage to James J. Maxwell was full of love, devotion and travel. Joanie and Jimmy were married on 5/13/72 and were very excited to celebrate 50 years together this year.The love and caring she gave to her son, Matthew, was unbounded.Joan is survived by her husband James, her son Matthew and his partner Christina, sisters Denise, Eileen and Delores as well as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She joins her father, mother and sisters, Deborah and Susan, in Heaven.All whose lives she touched are invited to her memorial service on Thursday, March 3rd at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Visitation at 10 am and Mass at 11 am.Condolences can be sent to Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

