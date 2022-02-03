MATTHEWS, MATTIE MAE, 94 Feb 3, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MATTHEWS, MATTIE MAE, 94, of Cape May Court House, January 23, 2022. She worked as a CNA for Crest Haven Nursing Home and is a member of Christ Gospel Church. To plant a tree in memory of MATTIE MATTHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesOC Cop Arrested for Stalking After Tracking Device Found on VehicleStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 31Wildwood Police Make Cocaine Distribution ArrestCounty Detective Indicted After Unauthorized Investigation of Relative’s Fender BenderSWAT Team Executes Warrant Leading to 2 Arrests on Drugs, Weapons Charges15+ Inches of Snow Reported as Kenan Hammers County‘Celebrity’ Court House Turkey Captured, RelocatedMiddle Township Arrest Report November 2021BLIZZARD WARNING: Major Snow Fall Predicted Friday Night into SaturdayJetty Motel Project Denied Extension VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Upper Township - I don't understand the need to publicize whether items are from black businesses. If it is good, who cares who makes or sells it. Cape May - The Cape May County Prosecutor shouldn’t be surprised about the overdose deaths that are on the rise recently since the state of New Jersey has legalized Marijuana which is the gateway drug to the... North Cape May - My sewer bill is way too high! I don’t use the bathroom that much! North Wildwood - North Wildwood - What are you thinking? Parking passes $300 this year, 400 next year, and $500 the following. Your local senior citizens cannot afford to go to our beaches any more. Is this fair?... Cape May - About all these second home owners not shoveling their sidewalks should be a concern for locals who have to walk on the wet/icy streets avoiding cars on narrow snow plowed areas. Dangerous situation!! More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-2-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-2-2022