NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MATTHEWS, MATTIE MAE, 94, of Cape May Court House, January 23, 2022. She worked as a CNA for Crest Haven Nursing Home and is a member of Christ Gospel Church.

To plant a tree in memory of MATTIE MATTHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.