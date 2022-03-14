MATTHEWS, CHARLES

Charles Matthews ("Buzzy"), 76, of Clermont, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John O. and Johanna Miller Matthews, he moved here in 1979 from Drexel Hill, PA. He was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church.Buzz was the owner of Clermont Shirt Company and a substitute teacher in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. He worked the box office at the Sands Casino, Caesars, and the Taj Mahal. He enjoyed fishing, wood crafting and carpentry, and especially taking care of his girls.Buzz is survived by his wife of 51 years, Christine; his daughter, Mary Katherine Matthews; his granddaughters, Alivia and Morgan; his sister, Mary Matthews Ferrier; his brother, Peter Matthews; and his large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Owen Matthews.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
