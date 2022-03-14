NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MATTHEWS, CHARLES "BUZZY", 76, of Clermont, NJ, March 10, 2022. He was the owner of Clermont Shirt Company and a substitute teacher in and Cape May County.

To plant a tree in memory of CHARLES MATTHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.