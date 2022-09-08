MATALUCCI, JR. PHILIP ROBERT

Philip Robert Matalucci, Jr, 91, passed away on September 7, 2022, in Marlton, New Jersey surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife Barbara are life-long residents of Cape May County living in Avalon, Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor. Phil was born in Germantown, PA on June 2, 1931, after his mother Nunziata Franich Napolitana and her family emigrated through Ellis Island and settled in Mount Airy, PA and married Philippo Matalucci. Phil and Barbara’s (Nanny and Poppy) family grew to three children Susan (Robert), Barbara (Charles) and Philip III (Mary), 11 grandchildren Ryan, Robert, Patrick, Kate (Michael), Matthew (Jocelyn), Morgan (Bob), Kelsey (Steve), CJ (Katie), Michael, Kara, Philly IV, and 12 great grandchildren Zach, Fisher, Stella, Sofie, Lucas, Jane, Elliot, Mason, Hannah, Hayley, Briar and Riley.Life with Philip Matalucci was quite colorful, and the stories are endless. His dart prowess began at an early age and his skills were legendary through-out the taprooms of Philadelphia. He proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1952-1954 when he joined the Seabees building air strips and roads in the Philippines. He won the light heavy and middle weight boxing championships in Subic Bay, P.I.Phil followed his family to Avalon, NJ in 1955 where he and his family made an indelible mark on the burgeoning seashore community and county. Among other businesses, he and his family created and operated Matalucci Brothers Sand and Gravel, Cape Concrete, Avalon Trampoline Center, Avalon Miniature Golf, Avalon’s Tastee Freeze and the Sea Isle Inn. Then, in 1962 Phil and older brother Anthony purchased the Princeton Hotel and Grille. They operated the hotel, restaurant and created the legendary Phil’s Rock Room, The Princeton Grille and Package Goods and Banjo Room. In 1965 Phil, Anthony and nephew Phil Judyski purchased the Avalon Hotel and created Phil’s Bongo Room, one of the first nightclubs to feature the Fabulous Greaseband. The band would play the Bongo Room for more than a decade. Phil and Tony were amazing innovators, especially in the hospitality and entertainment industries and could spot trends and implement them quickly. They were without peer in making Avalon the popular tourism destination that it became in the 1970’s and their legacy lives on today many decades later. Their children all worked in the family businesses and were taught their mantra, “The customer is always right.”Phil became deeply involved in politics, working for Congressman Charles W. Sandman in 1971. He served as Cape May County Treasurer and Cape May County Republican Chairman for decades and also served as the South Jersey Coordinator for President Ronald Reagan. He was appointed to the Civil Service Commission by Governor Kean. Phil will always be remembered for receiving national attention for wearing elephant hats as a New Jersey Delegate at multiple Republican National Conventions. A tireless promoter, he used his national attention to raise awareness of Cape May County. He embraced his Italian heritage from the Abruzzi and Naples regions and went back many times over the years to visit his extended family. He was known to make delicious Italian dishes including pasta fagioli, sausage and peppers, red sauce and meatballs.Phil is predeceased by his parents, brother Anthony and sister Josephine Heintzelman. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara (Williams) and children Susan Sandman (Robert), Barbara Schlager (Chuck), and Philip III (Mary).A special thank you to Mary Saad and her staff at Brightview Senior Community in Marlton who took excellent care of Phil the past 7 years as well as Samantha.Services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cape May County Animal Shelter payable to CMCAS, ATTN: Judith Davies-Dunhour, DN 501B, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
