MATALUCCI, BARBARA LOUISE

Barbara Louise Matalucci, age 90 died March 7, 2023 at the Shores in Ocean City surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Germantown, PA on 2/22/1933, Barbara was the daughter of Virgil Franklin Williams and Edna Barnes Williams. She is predeceased by her husband Philip, and beloved grandson Michael, parents, brother James Fries and sister Frances Taylor.
Barbara attended Germantown High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Philip. Philip and Barbara were married for 68 years. They embarked on quite an adventure at the Jersey shore starting on 28th street in Avalon. Raising three children, Barbara led a loving matriarchy built on the value of family and an assortment of after-school Tastykakes.
For many years, Barbara served as the bookkeeper at the Avalon Hotel. Barbara also took numerous college courses at Atlantic Cape.
Barbara and Philip were known as "Nanny and Poppy" to family. She leaves behind three children: Susan (Robert), Barbara (Charles) and Philip III (Mary), 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Robert, Patrick, Kate (Michael), Matthew (Jocelyn), Morgan (Robert), Kelsey (Steve), CJ (Katie), Michael, Kara, Philip IV, and 12 great grandchildren: Zachary, Fisher, Stella, Sophia, Lucas, Jane, Elliot, Mason, Hannah, Hayley, Briar, and Riley. She enjoyed having the grandchildren visit in the summers, with trips to the beach and 96th Street.
Barbara loved crossword puzzles, knitting, quilting, crocheting and needlepoint. She loved gardening and took pride in her flowerbeds. She loved receiving photographs and putting together scrapbooks as a way of staying connected with family near and far. Nanny will be remembered for cooking her infamous dishes referred to as "Nanny (meat)balls", "Nanny waffles" and "Nanny salad."
Special thanks to Kate Welke and Mary McCarraher for their gentle caretaking of Barbara.
Services will be on Wednesday March 15 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House with visitation beginning 9:30 am and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Barbara’s favorite nonprofit: St. Jude Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial ID is 23389333. Condolences at www.radzieta.com