MATALUCCI, BARBARA LOUISE

Barbara Louise Matalucci, age 90 died March 7, 2023 at the Shores in Ocean City surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Germantown, PA on 2/22/1933, Barbara was the daughter of Virgil Franklin Williams and Edna Barnes Williams. She is predeceased by her husband Philip, and beloved grandson Michael, parents, brother James Fries and sister Frances Taylor.

