MASSANT, JANINE D.

Janine D. Massant passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022 with her family in her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Avalon, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Eloise Duquesnoy (Bulland) and her husband, John J. Massant. She leaves behind her son, Eric Massant (Jane) and daughters, Dorys Massant (David), Danielle Massant (Michael) and Carolyne Zurawski (Anthony), 4 grandchildren, Jessica Alley, Marisa Draughan (Chris), David Massant (Rich), and Avery Zurawski, and 3 great grandchildren, Brogan Alley, Will and Jacob Draughan. Also, extended family and friends in France, Belgium and Canada.She was a courageous woman who was born in France in 1926, lived under Nazi occupation, married, had her son in France, her first two daughters in Belgium and after immigrating to Canada, her third daughter. She, John and the children subsequently immigrated to the United States, living most of that time in Tidewater, VA before moving to Leesburg, VA. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and very much enjoyed spending time with them. She was a vivacious woman, outstanding cook, avid reader, loved wildlife, classical music and eating out.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
