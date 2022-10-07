MASON, EDITH, 95, of Oct 7, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MASON, EDITH, 95, of Belleplain, October 3, 2022. She had worked at Woodbine State School as a Seamstress. To plant a tree in memory of EDITH MASON, 95 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMiddle Man with Dementia Found DeadDetails Emerge on the Wildwood H2oi AccidentsWildwood Residents Show Up to Demand Answers, SolutionsFatal Tuckahoe Road Crash Caused by Alcohol‘We Don’t Want Them Back’Indictments Filed Oct. 4Deauville Neighbors Lawyer UpBridge Repairs Cost Nearly $12M; Alcohol OK’ed at Amanda’s Field EventsNew ACE Meters Enable Time of Use Pricing for Electricity2nd Grader Raises $800 for ‘Lunch with Lynch’ VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - Stone Harbor can't close their beaches when people want to walk their dogs and enjoy the beautiful weather! You better have police patrol every block!!! Fishing Creek - Glancing through Herald's obits we have lost some incredibly talented neighbors who led long accomplished lives of purpose. Middle Township - Well the cannabis dispensary spouters should be happy. Your recreational cannabis dispensary will be located at a diner in Rio Grande. Sea Isle City - Oh my. Re: ACE Meters. The Herald states, "What will eventually happen with TOU Pricing is not yet clear." Are you kidding me? You know what that means. Like always, we will have to... West Wildwood - To the spouter complaining about the police not transporting your mother home during the flood; two points: 1) the water is far from ice cold, rather it is around 65 degrees, many would say that is a... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald