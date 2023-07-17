MARKLE, DENNIS

Dennis Markle passed on July 11, 2023 after complications from an extended illness.
He was the beloved only child of Ray and Dorothy Claire Markle, born in Norristown, PA on November 19, 1946. He grew up in Collegeville, PA, and was a graduate of Methacton High School in 1965. Dennis married his high school sweetheart Nancy Ruth Lobb in 1968. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together.
Dennis was a proud and loving father to only child Rhett. He and his family lived in Fairview Village, PA, and were active members of the First Baptist Church of Norristown. He also loved visits at his summer home in Town Bank, NJ.
Dennis graduated from Peirce Junior College in 1967, receiving an Associates in Science Degree. He was a Naval veteran, who served in Vietnam 1968-1969 attached to MCB Seven (SeaBees). He spent his service deployment in Dong Ha. After his service in Vietnam, he remained in the USNR for a few years. He attended St. Joseph University at night, graduating in 1975, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. Dennis worked for a time with Esso/Exxon, but spent the majority of his career working at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals for 30 years starting in Security working his way up to Director of Marketing Services, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales Services and finally as Executive Director of Commercial Support.
Dennis’ favorite place to be was his home in Town Bank, where he was a popular and well-loved member of the community. He was an active member of the Cape May Beach Sunday School in Town Bank.
Dennis will be remembered most for his big personality, friendly conversation, and his love of good food and good company. He is survived by his wife Nancy, and son Rhett.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor and is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Cape May Beach Sunday School, 10 Cedarbrook Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com