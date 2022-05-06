Donna Lee Mangeri (née Clementz) passed away at home peacefully, age 67, surrounded by her girls. Donna was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ and raised her girls in Cape May County. Donna is survived by her 3 daughters Danna, Brianna (Andre), and Alyssa; 4 grandchildren Dayton, Dayanna, Felicity, and Paolo; as well as her 2 sisters Dawn Clementz (Brett Taylor), Kathleen Spier (Bob). Donna was loving, kind, free-spirited, and wise. She loved to travel, crochet, spend time with her family and friends, and to dine out. We're holding dear memories of Donna's vibrant energy and wit. Services will be held 11:00am Monday, May 9, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00am. Burial following at 1:00pm at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
