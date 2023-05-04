NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MALLOT, STEVEN DAVID, 70, of North Cape May, passed away April 26, 2023. Born in New York City, he worked as a maintenance electrician.

