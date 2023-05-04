MALLOT, STEVEN DAVID May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MALLOT, STEVEN DAVID, 70, of North Cape May, passed away April 26, 2023. Born in New York City, he worked as a maintenance electrician. To plant a tree in memory of STEVEN MALLOT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesOcean City Condo Deemed Unsafe by StateWildwood Prepares for Pop-Up Beach Party Despite CancellationWildwood Woman Finds Half-Sister Through 23andMe4 Family Members Charged with Witness Tampering in 5th Family Member’s Attempted Murder CaseDEP Moves for Court to Dismiss N. Wildwood’s $21M CounterclaimAfter Years of Delays, Route 47 Super Wawa Creeps Closer to ConstructionSouth Jersey Gas Customers to Receive Approximately $17.3M in First Round of Bill CreditsLower Man Arrested on Child Porn ChargeCMCo Corrections Officer Indicted on Sexual Assault ChargesPolice Looking for Missing Cape May Mailman VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stone Harbor - Interest rates were hiked again to approx 5.25 from 0 just a year ago. We will never get this solved unless we get the energy sector under control and start pumping/drilling etc. I Guess it turns... Sea Isle City - Looks like someone is reading spout off. Yep council members drug the administration to a meet and greet at the chamber of commerce meeting where he spoke of the back pack ban on the promenade and... West Wildwood - Imagine what the ocean reclaiming a couple blocks of NW would do to property values on our little island? Dennis Township - Concerning the page one artist's rendering of the planned gas station in Dennisville. FYI, Wawa claims that it is in fact NOT a gas station. I wonder what it is? Cape May - With all the construction on the main roads into and out of Cape May, making it impossible to enter some businesses , you would think the contractors would be required to submit a traffic plan for... More Spouts Local Sports 2 LCMR Wrestlers Honored for Outstanding Season, Career Mar 21, 2023 +2 Local Powerboat Racer Recognized for Lifelong Achievements Feb 16, 2023 In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 Photo Galleries +6 Middle Township High School Students Perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Middle Township High School Students Perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald